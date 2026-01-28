/Who was Captain Shambhavi Pathak? Pilot who died in plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Captain Shambhavi Pathak was one of five people killed in a tragic plane crash near Baramati in Pune district on Tuesday (January 28) morning. She was serving as the First Officer on a Learjet 45 operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures. The aircraft was carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Mumbai to Baramati when it went down just minutes before its scheduled landing.

Who was Shambhavi Pathak?

Shambhavi Pathak completed her secondary education at Air Force Bal Bharati School between 2016 and 2018. She later pursued commercial pilot and flight crew training at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics, Aviation, and Aerospace Science and Technology from the University of Mumbai. During her early aviation career, she worked as an Assistant Flying Instructor at the Madhya Pradesh Flying Club and held a Flight Instructor Rating (A). She was awarded a Frozen Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Shambhavi Pathak's licences and certifications

Pathak held multiple aviation credentials, including:

Aviation Security (AVSEC) certification from SpiceJet Limited (March 2022)

Jet Orientation Training on A320 aircraft from Jordan Airline Training and Simulation (February 2022)

Commercial Pilot License from DGCA, India (May 2020)

Commercial Pilot License from the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand (November 2019)

ICAO English Language Proficiency Level 6 (January 2019)

Flight Instructor Rating from Madhya Pradesh Flying Club

What we know so far about the crash that killed Ajit Pawar

The aircraft took off from Mumbai at 8:10 am and lost contact approximately 35 minutes later. Flight-tracking data show the jet stopped transmitting ADS-B signals around 20 km from Baramati airport, in a mountainous region.