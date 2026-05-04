/Who is N Rangasamy? Puducherry CM retains Thattanchavady; early trends signal AINRC-led NDA’s return to power

Counting of votes in Puducherry’s Assembly election has once again placed Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the centre of the Union Territory’s political landscape. Contesting from the Thattanchavady constituency, the AINRC founder secured victory with a margin of 4,441 votes over E. Vinayagam of the Neyam Makkal Kazhagam.

The election, held on April 9, saw 294 candidates contesting across 30 Assembly constituencies spanning Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. As counting progressed, the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, including the BJP and AIADMK, moved into a leading position, indicating the likelihood of a another term in office.

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A veteran of Puducherry politics



N. Rangasamy remains one of the most prominent figures in Puducherry’s political landscape. Having served multiple terms as Chief Minister, he founded the AINRC in 2011 after parting ways with the Indian National Congress. Since then, he has built a strong regional base, maintaining consistent electoral relevance over more than two decades in public life. Often described as “Junior Kamaraj” for his austere public image, Rangasamy is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Puducherry. His political career has been marked by administrative continuity and a governance approach centred on welfare measures and direct public engagement.

Political career and electoral record



Born in 1950, Rangasamy began his political journey with the Congress, winning from Thattanchavady in 1991. He served as a cabinet minister for nearly a decade before becoming Chief Minister in 2001. His first tenure lasted until 2008, when he resigned amid internal party differences.

In 2011, he launched the AINRC, a move that reshaped the territory’s political dynamics. Within months, he led the party to electoral victory and returned as Chief Minister, serving until 2016. He later returned to power in 2021, heading an NDA coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party. His 2026 win in Thattanchavady, where he defeated his opponent by a clear margin, further consolidates his position as a central figure in Puducherry politics.

NDA’s position in the broader contest



The election has been a direct contest between the NDA bloc—comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK—and the INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress, DMK and VCK. According to the latest counting trends, the AINRC is leading in six seats and has already secured three. The BJP has won one seat and is leading in another. The Congress has won one seat but is trailing elsewhere. The AIADMK has also secured one seat, while the DMK has won one. Independent candidates are currently leading in three constituencies.

As counting nears completion, Rangasamy’s victory in Thattanchavady strengthens the NDA’s bid to retain power in Puducherry. The outcome underscores both the alliance’s electoral position and Rangasamy’s continued political relevance in the Union Territory.