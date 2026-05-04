West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday (May 4) raised serious allegations amid ongoing counting of votes, claiming irregularities and delays at multiple counting centres. Speaking from her Bhabanipur constituency, she urged party agents and candidates to remain present throughout the counting process, alleging that early trends were being manipulated in favour of the BJP. She also claimed that the process was not being reported accurately. Banerjee expressed confidence that her party was leading by a significant margin and would ultimately secure victory once all rounds of counting were completed.

Banerjee said in a video shared on Facebook, "Counting agents and candidates should not leave the counting centre. This is the BJP's plan, I have been saying this since yesterday that they will be shown ahead first. They have stopped counting at many places. Such machines have been found in Kalyani, where there is no match; atrocities are being committed against TMC from all sides through central forces. Through SIR, they tried to steal votes, and even now, we are ahead by more than 100 seats, which is not being reported. Everything is being reported wrong. The Election Commission is working entirely as per its own will, and central forces are also with them. The police are also working with the central forces. I tell party workers that there is no need to feel disheartened; you will win after sunset. The counting of 2-4 rounds has taken place, the counting goes up to 14-18 rounds, and we will win. There is no need for anyone to be afraid."