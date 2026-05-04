/Assembly Elections Results 2026: Who's leading, who's trailing in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu

Counting of votes underway since 8 am on Monday (May 4) across 823 assembly constituencies spanning West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Early trends according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) indicate a dynamic start and scores of surprises. The closely watched Tamil Nadu and West Bengal shows leads of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Kerala, the Indian National Congress (INC) is ahead in initial trends. In Assam, the BJP is leading comfortably, while in Puducherry, the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) has an early advantage. These initial numbers, though subject to change as counting progresses, offer the first glimpse into voter preferences in a high-stakes electoral contest.

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What are the EARLY TRENDS for WEST BENGAL and TAMIL NADU?

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Early trends in Tamil Nadu as per EC at 10 AM:

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in forty-seven seats, followed closely by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in forty-four and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in twenty. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Indian National Congress (INC) are leading in two seats each, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), and Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) are leading in one seat each.

Early trends in West Bengal as per EC at 10 AM:



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in twenty-eight seats, followed by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in eight and the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) in two, taking the total to thirty-eight seats.

The constituencies where BJP is leading include Mekliganj, Sitalkuchi, Dinhata, Tufanganj, Rajganj, Kalimpong, Gazole, Ratua, Manikchak and Maldaha. Other key seats include Gosaba, Diamond Harbour, Behala Purba, Behala Paschim, Rashbehari, Shyampukur, Maniktala, Howrah Uttar and Shibpur. Further constituencies include Goghat, Nayagram, Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Medinipur, Binpur, Balarampur, Baghmundi, Purulia and Chhatna. The list also covers Bankura, Onda, Bishnupur, Monteswar, Kalna, Bhatar, Pandabeswar, Durgapur Purba, Durgapur Paschim, Raniganj, Jamuria, Asansol Dakshin and Barabani.