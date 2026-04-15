/From Stalin to Vijay: A look at key faces and seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 23 in a single-phase election to decide the next government for its 234-seat Assembly, with results set to be declared on May 4. The state is currently governed by MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which holds a dominant majority. The contest is expected to be triangular, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trying to expand its footprint and actor-turned-politician Vijay entering the fray with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Key Seats in Tamil Nadu

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Edappadi

The Edappadi seat remains a traditional bastion of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and is currently represented by party leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. This constituency is crucial for AIADMK’s hopes of staging a political comeback in the state.

Tiruchirappalli East

In Tiruchirappalli East, Vijay is making his electoral debut, taking on sitting DMK MLA Inigo Irudayaraj, while AIADMK’s K. Rajasekaran is also in the contest. With Vijay also contesting from Perambur, this seat has emerged as one of the most closely watched battles.

Kolathur

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is seeking re-election from Kolathur, a seat he has held since 2011. A DMK stronghold, Kolathur is seen as a safe seat but remains symbolically significant for the party’s leadership.

Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar

Once represented by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar has seen shifting political dynamics. Currently held by DMK’s J John Ebenezer, the seat gained prominence after TTV Dhinakaran won it as an independent in a high-profile bypoll.

Coimbatore South

Coimbatore South is set for a direct contest between DMK’s V Senthilbalaji and AIADMK’s Amman K Arjunan. The constituency is considered a key battleground in western Tamil Nadu.

Seeman

Seeman, the chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), has fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies across Tamil Nadu and will contest from the Karaikudi seat. Known for maintaining an independent political stance, Seeman has steadily strengthened his party’s presence with each election, choosing not to form alliances with other parties.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni

Udhayanidhi Stalin, representing the next generation of leadership in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, is contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. A prominent campaigner, he has positioned himself as a youth-centric leader who combines political outreach with cultural engagement, making his performance crucial for the party’s future leadership narrative.

Mylapore

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan is contesting from Mylapore. A former governor, her candidature highlights the BJP’s strategy to strengthen its presence in urban constituencies by fielding well-known leaders and projecting itself as a governance-driven alternative to the DMK.

Coimbatore

Vanathi Srinivasan continues to be one of the BJP’s key figures in the Coimbatore region. With a strong organisational background and prior electoral success, she is expected to play a significant role both as a candidate and as a strategist in expanding the party’s base in western Tamil Nadu.

Avinashi

Union Minister L Murugan is contesting from Avinashi. As a prominent Dalit face of the BJP, his candidature reflects the party’s efforts to broaden its social outreach and build support among marginalised communities beyond its traditional urban strongholds.

Other key constituencies to watch

Several prominent leaders are expected to retain their seats, including SP Velumani from Thondamuthur and P. Thangamani from Kumarapalayam. On the DMK side, heavyweights such as Thangam Thenarasu (Tiruchuli), KN Nehru (Tiruchy-West), EV Velu (Tiruvannamalai), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Tiruverumbur), and S Muthusamy (Erode-West) are also in focus as the state heads into a crucial electoral battle.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections