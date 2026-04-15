/From Stalin to Vijay: A look at key faces and seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 23 in a single-phase election to decide the next government for its 234-seat Assembly, with results set to be declared on May 4. The state is currently governed by MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which holds a dominant majority. The contest is expected to be triangular, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trying to expand its footprint and actor-turned-politician Vijay entering the fray with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
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Key Seats in Tamil Nadu
Edappadi
The Edappadi seat remains a traditional bastion of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and is currently represented by party leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. This constituency is crucial for AIADMK’s hopes of staging a political comeback in the state.
Tiruchirappalli East
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In Tiruchirappalli East, Vijay is making his electoral debut, taking on sitting DMK MLA Inigo Irudayaraj, while AIADMK’s K. Rajasekaran is also in the contest. With Vijay also contesting from Perambur, this seat has emerged as one of the most closely watched battles.
Kolathur
Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is seeking re-election from Kolathur, a seat he has held since 2011. A DMK stronghold, Kolathur is seen as a safe seat but remains symbolically significant for the party’s leadership.
Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar
Once represented by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar has seen shifting political dynamics. Currently held by DMK’s J John Ebenezer, the seat gained prominence after TTV Dhinakaran won it as an independent in a high-profile bypoll.
Coimbatore South
Coimbatore South is set for a direct contest between DMK’s V Senthilbalaji and AIADMK’s Amman K Arjunan. The constituency is considered a key battleground in western Tamil Nadu.
Seeman
Seeman, the chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), has fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies across Tamil Nadu and will contest from the Karaikudi seat. Known for maintaining an independent political stance, Seeman has steadily strengthened his party’s presence with each election, choosing not to form alliances with other parties.
Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
Udhayanidhi Stalin, representing the next generation of leadership in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, is contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. A prominent campaigner, he has positioned himself as a youth-centric leader who combines political outreach with cultural engagement, making his performance crucial for the party’s future leadership narrative.
Mylapore
Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan is contesting from Mylapore. A former governor, her candidature highlights the BJP’s strategy to strengthen its presence in urban constituencies by fielding well-known leaders and projecting itself as a governance-driven alternative to the DMK.
Coimbatore
Vanathi Srinivasan continues to be one of the BJP’s key figures in the Coimbatore region. With a strong organisational background and prior electoral success, she is expected to play a significant role both as a candidate and as a strategist in expanding the party’s base in western Tamil Nadu.
Avinashi
Union Minister L Murugan is contesting from Avinashi. As a prominent Dalit face of the BJP, his candidature reflects the party’s efforts to broaden its social outreach and build support among marginalised communities beyond its traditional urban strongholds.
Other key constituencies to watch
Several prominent leaders are expected to retain their seats, including SP Velumani from Thondamuthur and P. Thangamani from Kumarapalayam. On the DMK side, heavyweights such as Thangam Thenarasu (Tiruchuli), KN Nehru (Tiruchy-West), EV Velu (Tiruvannamalai), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Tiruverumbur), and S Muthusamy (Erode-West) are also in focus as the state heads into a crucial electoral battle.
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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
Tamil Nadu will hold its Assembly elections on its 234 seats in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The current 16th Legislative Assembly is set to complete its five-year term on May 10, 2026. As per the election schedule, candidates can submit their nominations until April 6, after which scrutiny will take place on April 7. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is April 9. The state has an electorate of over 5.67 crore voters, comprising a large number of young voters as well as persons with disabilities and senior citizens. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by the DMK, won the election, ending a decade-long rule by the AIADMK in last elections.