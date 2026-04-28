/From Mamata Banerjee to RG Kar victim's mother Ratna Debnath: Key seats to look for in Phase 2 of West Bengal Elections

The final phase of the West Bengal Elections 2026 is scheduled for April 29, with 142 seats going to the polls. The state recorded a voter turnout of 92.72% in the first phase of the assembly elections across 152 constituencies. As the battle moves closer to the state capital, Kolkata, both major leaders—Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee—representing the BJP and TMC respectively, have sought to position themselves as true custodians of the Bengali spirit. Voters may have already made up their minds about whom they wish to elect as their representatives for the next five years. Here’s a look at the key constituencies and faces.

Key Constituencies to Watch in West Bengal Elections 2026

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Bhabanipur: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari

In Bhabanipur, the spotlight is firmly on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is locked in a high-stakes contest against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari had defeated Banerjee in Nandigram in the 2021 Assembly polls. Banerjee later reclaimed her position through a record win in the Bhabanipur bypoll. Both leaders now facing off again, the seat has turned into a prestige battle. Adhikari, once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, is also contesting from Nandigram against TMC's Pabitra Kar.

Kolkata Port

In Kolkata Port, senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim is up against BJP candidate Rakesh Singh. While Hakim had held the seat since 2011, Rakesh Singh is a turncoat who has now switched sides to BJP. A minority-dominated constituency in central Kolkata, the seat is crucial for the TMC to maintain its urban stronghold, while the BJP is aiming to make deeper inroads into the city’s electoral landscape.

Panihati

One of the most closely watched seat is Panihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district where BJP has fielded Ratna Debnath, the mother of trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in 2024. Panihati has long been a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress and this time the party has fielded Tirthankar Ghosh, while CPM's candidate Kalatan Dasgupta is also in fray. BJP is looking forward to breach this TMC stronghold as the incident sparked nationwide protests against Mamata Banerjee government.

Hingalganj

Hingalganj has emerged as a politically sensitive seat with BJP fielding Rekha Patra, who gained prominence as the face of Sandeshkhali protests. She was fielded by the BJP as their candidate for the Basirhat constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but she lost. This time she is up against , Ananda Sarkar of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). TMC's Debes Mondal is the sitting MLA.

Karimpur

Actor-turned-politician Soham Chakraborty is contesting from Karimpur in Nadia district on a TMC ticket. His presence adds star appeal to the contest. He won the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 from East Midnapore's Chandipur but has shifted his base in this year's polls. BJP's Samarendranath Ghosh in in fray from this constituency.

Dum Dum Uttar

In Dum Dum Uttar, senior TMC leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya is contesting, making it a key seat for the ruling party. Given its urban voter base, the constituency is expected to reflect broader trends in metropolitan political preferences. Bhattacharya is pitted against Saurav Sikdar, the nephew of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Tapan Sikdar, and CPM leader Dipsita Dhar. This makes the seat a high-profile one.

Bidhannagar

Sujit Bose is contesting from Bidhannagar, on TMC's ticket and he is pitted against BJP's newbie Sharadwat Mukherjee. one of the most strategically important urban constituencies in the greater Kolkata region. He is the sitting MLA and in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, he defeated BJP's Sabyasachi Dutta.

Kamarhati

Veteran TMC leader Madan Mitra is once again in the fray from Kamarhati. Mitra remains a key figure in the constituency, making it a stronghold to watch. Mitra currently serving as the MLA for the Kamarhati constituency. He faces strong competition from Arup Choudhury Pulak from BJP, Manash Mukherjee from CPM and Kallol Mukherjee from Congress

Barrackpore

In Barrackpore, filmmaker-turned-politician Raj Chakraborty is contesting on a TMC ticket and is facing advocate and BJP candidate Kaustav Bagchi in North 24 Parganas' Barrackpore. Bagchi has publicly challenged Chakraborty to win by a margin of 50,000 votes. In the 2021 election, Chakraborty defeated BJP's Chandramani Shukla

Shonarpur Dakshin: Roopa Ganguly vs TMC

Veteran actress and BJP leader Roopa Ganguly is contesting from Shonarpur Dakshin against Congress candidate Lovely Maitra in a high-profile contest. Best known for her portrayal of Draupadi in the TV series Mahabharat, Ganguly brings name recognition to the BJP’s campaign, while Maitra is well-known Bengali television actress.

Uluberia Purba

TMC candidate Ritabrata Banerjee is contesting from Uluberia Purba. Banerjee,aprominentstudent leaderwasexpelled from CPMin 2017.He joined the Trinamool in 2018 and in 2024, the Trinamoolsent Banerjee to Rajya Sabha.

With voting spanning key districts including Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas, this phase is widely seen as a potential decider in the race for power. Traditionally strongholds of the TMC, these regions will test whether the BJP can significantly alter the state’s political equation.

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