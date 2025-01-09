Naga Sadhus, or religious ascetics, hold an important place in Hinduism. Often referred to as Yogi, sannyasi or vairagi, these holy people are an important part of India's Maha Kumbh, a major pilgrimage that draws millions of people from around the world. But did you know, female Naga Sadhus or Naga Sadhvis are also an integral part of this holy pilgrimage?

Advertisment

Also read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 10 Essential tips and facts to know before you go

Here are seven fascinating facts about Naga Sadhvis you need to know:

A Lesser-Known Community

Advertisment

Naga Sadhus get all the attention when it comes to these yogis. However, Naga Sadhvis, a lesser-known community of female Naga Sadhus, are equally fascinating. These women embody resilience, spirituality and a deep commitment to the holy path.

Also read | MahaKumbh: Meet the 'Baba' who hasn't bathed in 32 years

Complete Renunciation

Advertisment

Naga Sadhvis, often known as Mahila Naga Sadhus, are Hindu Ascetics who have renounced worldly possessions. They maintain a life of austerity and celibacy. They dedicate their lives to the worship of Lord Shiva.

Do Naga Sadhvis Remain Unclothed Like Naga Sadhus?

Unlike their male counterparts, Naga Sadhvis do not go unclothed. They instead wear an unstitched saffron cloth, called the 'Ganti,' which is a symbol of the simple lifestyle and renunciation of worldly possessions.

Also read | Mahakumbh: Cyber expert advises caution with online bookings

How Does One Become a Naga Sadhvi?

Like their male counterparts, Naga Sadhus, Naga Sadhvis also undergo a rigorous initiation process. This usually includes renunciation, celibacy, spiritual practice etc. They even perform their own 'Pind Daan' (a Hindu ritual performed after a person's death).

Naga Sadhvis and their life of Austerity

Naga Sadhvis live a life of austerity, engaging in spiritual practices and living in caves, jungles or close to a river, emulating the life of deity Lord Shiva. They reside in Akharas or monastic orders to study and practice their religions.

Also read | Delhi CM Atishi claims central govt 'threw' her out of official residence, BJP says she's 'lying'

Kumbh Mela and Naga Sadhvis

Naga Sadhvis, as per reports, are a rare but important part of the Kumbh Mela. At the holy festival, they, like their male peers, conduct processions, participate in the revered “Shahi Snan” (royal bath), and carry out ceremonies.

Why Are Naga Sadhvis So Rare?

Naga Sadhvis are a rare sight because the path to becoming one is laced with difficulties. They defy societal norms, walking the path less travelled, fighting to be a part of a male-dominated religious sphere.