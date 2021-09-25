'When India grows, world grows': Modi addresses equal opportunities and successful democracy in his UNGA speech

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) fir the first time since the pandemic.

Talking about India’s successful democracy, the leader said "India is best example of diversity, power of democracy."

He used an example from his personal upbringing and said that the best example of India’s success in democracy is that "a child of a tea seller is addressing UN for fourth time".

Talking about providing equal opportunities to everyone as part of a successful democracy, the leader said that India is now moving towards integrated equitable development.

India has been able to provide free medical services to more than 500 million (50 crore) people of the country. The Modi administration is also working at making sure that every citizen of the country gets clean drinking water and has therefore been working on making piped water accessible for 170 million households.

"Polluted water is a very big problem, not just for India but for the entire world. In order to address this, we are carrying out a very big campaign to ensure that piped water clean water reaches over 170 million homes," Modi said.

He also talked about people having proper property rights to their home and laid out Indian government’s plans to map nearly 600,000 villages across the country.

"People must have property rights to their home and land i.e. ownership records are must. In the most developed countries there are a large no of people who do not have property rights to their land and homes," he said. "Today, we are using drones in India to map over 600,000 villages and by doing so we are giving people their digital records of their homes and land. These digital records not only reduce property disputes but also give people increased access to credit and bank loans."