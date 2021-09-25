PM Modi at UNGA: Covid taught world that global economy should be more diversified

Addressing the world leaders at the 76th session of the United States General Assembly in New York on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his speech by paying respects to those who succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the world faced its worst pandemic in the last 100 years.

“Mr President, for the last one and a half years, the world has been grappling with the worst pandemic it has seen in 100 years. I pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in this deadly pandemic and I express my condolences to their families,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister then highlighted India’s foundational values which are keeping the country’s democracy vibrant and intact.

“I represent a country which is proud to be known as the mother of democracy, that goes by thousand of years. On August 15, India entered its 75th year. Our diversity is the identity of a strong democracy,” he said.

“The strength of our democracy is demonstrated by the fact that a boy who used to assist his father at a tea-stall at a railway station is addressing the UN today for the fourth time as the Prime Minister,” he added.

“Yes, democracy can deliver. Yes, democracy has delivered. Today is the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, the proponent of 'Ekatma Manav Darshan', meaning integral humanism or the development journey taken together, the expansion from self to universe,” he said.

Stressing that the development should be inclusive, PM Modi said India is moving on the path of equitable development that seeks to nurture every citizen, irrespective of his social and economic standing.

“It is with the principle (of ‘antyodaya’ —where no one is left behind) in mind that India today is moving forward on the path of integrated equitable development. Our priority is that development should be all-inclusive, all-pervasive, universal and one that nurtures all. Today, over 360 million people who earlier could not even imagine this could be possible now have insurance coverage as security, by giving over 500 million free health treatment in hospitals, India has given them access to quality health services,” he said.

“When India grows, the world grows. When India reforms, the world transforms,” he asserted.

He also pointed out how innovation in science and technology is helping India to provide greater services to its people.

“Today, we are using drones to map over 600 thousand villages, we are giving people their digital records of their home and land. These digital records will not only reduce property disputes but also will increase access to credit and bank loans,” Modi added.

“The science and tech-based innovations taking place in India can make a big contribution to the world. The scalability of our tech and their cost-effectiveness are unparalleled,” he said.

Modi also spoke of India’s commitment to tackle climate change.

“Today India is moving forward with great speed towards its target of 450 Gigawatts of renewable energy. You will be happy to see the advances made by India to tackle climate change,” he said, adding, “we are in the process of building the world’s largest green hydrogen hub.”