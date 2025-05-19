What will Indian EAM Jaishankar discuss on his 6-day visit to Netherlands, Denmark & Germany?

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin his six-day visit to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany on Monday (May 19), marking his first foreign trip after Operation Sindoor. The EAM is expected to highlight Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism.

“External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany from May 19 to 24,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday (May 10).

Jaishankar’s visit comes after the four-day-long military confrontation between India and Pakistan after India Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The six-day foreign trip to European countries will provide an opportunity for Jaishankar to brief European partners on the recent developments and India’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to visit the Netherlands this month. However, his plans were cancelled due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Jaishankar is set to meet his counterparts and hold bilateral discussions on regional and international matters of mutual interest, the External Affairs Ministry said.

The Netherlands and Denmark are expected to work together with India to develop green transition schemes. While Germany is India’s most strategic European partner, with trade between the countries surpassing $30 billion.

The Indian EAM is also expected to brief the three nations on Operation Sindoor, which the Indian Armed Forces launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26. In the operation, India targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following Indian strikes, Pakistan launched missiles and drones targeting Indian cities, which were intercepted by Indian defence systems. The two nations reached an understanding to stop military actions on May 10 after four days of tensions.

