Centre gives states 30 days to identify illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar, deportations to follow



The Government of India has launched a nationwide operation to identify, detain, and deport illegal immigrants. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given states and Union Territories just 30 days to verify documents of those suspected of being in the country illegally or initiate deportation procedures.

As per reports, the MHA has asked states and UTs to invoke their statutory powers to detect, identify and deport illegal immigrants. They have also been asked to establish enough district-level detention centres to hold individuals pending deportation.

The instructions are a part of GOI's renewed push against illegal immigrants, with a specific focus on undocumented persons from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Previously, in February, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said, "The issue of illegal intruders is also related to national security, and it should be dealt with strictly. They should be identified and deported".

30 days or out: What the new instructions say

Issued this month, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all states and UTs to verify the credentials of people suspected illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar within 30 days. Following that, if still unverified, the immigrants would be deported.

District Collectors and DMs have been asked to hold individuals in detention centres during the verification period.

Border guarding forces (BSF and Assam Rifles) have been asked to coordinate deportations.

Talking to Indian Express, a senior officer in the paramilitary forces said that earlier there was no deadline for sending back illegal immigrants.

"But now, the Centre has asked states/UTs and district collectors/district magistrates to ensure that an appropriate credential report is sent to the deporting state/UT within a period of 30 days."

"The suspected person, for 30 days, should be kept in the holding centres, and if no report is received within that period, the Foreigners Registration Offices should deport them," added the officer.