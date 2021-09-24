What to expect from summit of US President Joe Biden, Indian PM Narendra Modi

In a few hours from now, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting US President Joe Biden at the White House. The summit meeting will entail how India and the US can further enhance their bilateral relationship and jointly improve their strategic global partnership.

Also Read: VP Kamala Harris referred to Pak's role in terrorism during meeting with PM Modi

Key issues expected to be discussed during President Biden, PM Modi's meeting

The two leaders are expected to discuss

How to strengthen defence and security collaboration further.

collaboration further. How to boost strategic clean energy partnership, improve bilateral trade and investment ties.

and investment ties. Explore new avenues in emerging technologies .

. Need to stamp out radicalism, extremism and global terror networks .

. Direct joint efforts towards global solution in the battle agains t COVID-19 pandemic.

pandemic. Address climate change.

Also Read: Risk of another 9/11-style attack on US very real, says ex-NSA Bolton to WION

Earlier, a senior official in the US government had said that the bilateral meeting will give President Biden a chance to review the US strategic partnership with India and commit to upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific by working together with India.