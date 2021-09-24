What to expect from summit of US President Joe Biden, Indian PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi | President Joe Biden Photograph:( AFP )
US President Joe Biden and Indian PM Narendra Modi are also expected to discuss how to strengthen defence and security collaboration further, including issues related to climate change and fight against COVID-19.
In a few hours from now, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting US President Joe Biden at the White House. The summit meeting will entail how India and the US can further enhance their bilateral relationship and jointly improve their strategic global partnership.
Key issues expected to be discussed during President Biden, PM Modi's meeting
Earlier, a senior official in the US government had said that the bilateral meeting will give President Biden a chance to review the US strategic partnership with India and commit to upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific by working together with India.