Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi mentioned the Sachet app, a CAP based Integrated Alert System, by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in his Mann Ki Baat on Sunday (April 27). The system is available Pan India and involves "near real-time dissemination of early warning through multiple means of technology using geo-intelligence" as mentioned on its website".

Advertisment

As per the website of Sachet, "user needs to be attentive when disaster alerts are received via SMS from the header XX-NDMAEW".

Also read: Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan's 'neutral' probe demand is a page from playbook of terror sponsor state, and it's not new

The app can individually "be used for weather forecast information as well as reception of disaster alerts with multiple locations subscription facility".

Advertisment

The user will get the brower notifications on their desktop or laptop browsers. "User can get the notification of disaster related information," the website said.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists gun down social activist in Kupwara amid rising tension after Pahalgam attack

The alert will be published on the RSS feed as well, and agencies (News agencies etc.) subscribed for the RSS feed will get alerts and they can further disseminate/broadcast the warning to the public.

Advertisment

As per the data published on the website, the app has been downloaded by around 5.4 crore people in Uttar Prades, 46 crore in the national capital, 1.1 crore in Maharashtra.

Also read: Pahalgam terror attack: J&K CM Omar Abdullah's emotional message for tourists: '...it may make our enemies win'

NIA takes over the case

PM Modi talked about the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 that killed 26 innocent people.

Now, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now taken over the Pahalgam terror attack investigation. The ministry of home affairs (MHA) directed the agency to accelerate the probe into the Aprill 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that took 26 innocent lives.

Also read: Pahalgam terror attack: 'We stand united against terror': Tourists

In a statement, NIA said, "The teams, overseen by an IG, a DIG and an SP from the anti-terror agency, are examining the eyewitnesses who had seen the horrifying attack unfold before their eyes at the peaceful and picturesque Baisaran valley. The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir."