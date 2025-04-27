Unidentified gunmen in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district shot dead a 45-year-old social activist, police said on Saturday (April 27). This incident comes after 26 tourists were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam district.

Advertisment

The victim, Ghulam Rasool Magray was inside his residence at Kandi Khas when the terrorists barged into the house and opened fire at him, the police further said.

Magray sustained critical injuries to his abdomen and wrist after which he was rushed to District Hospital Handwara for treatment. Later he was referred to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries.

No group has claimed the responsibility of the attack so far. An investigation has been opened by the police to nab the culprits and to know the exact cause of the incident.

Advertisment

Also Read: Pulwama, Pahalgam attack 'conspiracies by government': Teachers, lawyer among 19 arrested for remarks on terror attack in J&K

Kashmir remains on high alert following the terrorist attack in kashmir's Pahalgam in which 27 tourists were gunned down. This has led to security forces launching a crackdown in the region to detain and question individuals allegedly having any connetion with militants.

The Pahalgam attack

Advertisment

In one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past, 27 tourists were gunned down by terrorists in the Baisaran meadow on Tuesday. Known as ‘mini-Switzerland', Baisaran is located at a distance of 5 kilometres from the main centre of Pahalgam.

The meadow is accessible only by foot or ponies and is also a popular trekking location. The rugged, steep, difficult to traverse terrain made it a likely target by terrorists. Also there were no vehicles available nearby and no structures to hide when the attack unfolded on Tuesday afternoon.