Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash’s wife, who killed him after throwing chilli powder in his eyes before stabbing, inquired about how a person dies when the veins and blood vessels are cut near the neck on Google.

As per the sources familiar with the case, the wife of retired Karnataka Director General of Police Om Prakash, Pallavi, had been searching for the information for five days before the murder, India Today reported.

Daughter involved in murder?

The ex-DGP and his wife were living with their two children in Bengaluru's HSR Layout. As per reports, the husband and wife would often be embroiled in heated arguments. Destressed by this, the 68-year-old had temporarily moved to his sister's house.

Just two days before the brutal stabbing, his daughter brought him back home against his will. The police have detained the wife and the daughter for questioning. The probe comes after the son alleged that both his sister and mother had a role in killing his father, news agency PTI reported.

‘I have killed the monster’

Pallavi attacked her husband after a heated argument with him. And according to sources, after brutally killing her husband, Pallavi video called her friend to confess to her actions; she said, “I have killed the monster.”

The official was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of their three-storey apartment.

"I rushed home and found police and others already there. My father was lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head and body," the son added.



(With inputs from agencies)