Slain former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash's wife and daughter arrested for his murder. The two were detained earlier for questioning. The retired officer was found in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storey apartment in Bengaluru's HSR Layout.

The 68-year-old and his wife Pallavi were embroiled in a heated argument when the latter threw chilli powder in his eyes to blind him and subsequently stabbed him. Pallavi attacked her husband after a heated argument with him. And according to sources, after brutally killing her husband, Pallavi video called her friend to confess to her actions; she said, “I have killed the monster.” The neighbours informed his son Kartikesh, who was not at home at the time of the crime. In his complaint filed by the police, he had asked for a thorough investigation and mentioned that his sister and mother had a part to play in the killing of his father.

He has made chilling revelations that his mother was threatening to kill his father for over a week until she did. He has filed a complaint stating, “My younger sister Kriti went there and brought him back against his will."

Katikesh was informed by his neighbours about the incident when he was at the Karnataka Golf Association. He added, "I rushed home and found police and others already there. My father was lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head and body. He was then taken to St John’s Hospital. A broken bottle and a knife were found near his body. My mother Pallavi and sister Kriti used to fight with my father often. I strongly suspect they are involved in his murder."