What an idea! To retain employees, Indian firm offers matchmaking services to staff, increment on marriage

Retaining employees can be a tough task for some companies. Well, not if you be as innovative as an IT firm in Tamil Nadu.

The company, which is based in Madurai, has come up with a unique solution of offering free matchmaking services to employees and giving pay hikes when they get married, said media reports.

Not just this, Sri Mookambika Infosolutions (SMI), which is a privately held global technology solutions provider, provides increments to all employees every six months.

Also Read: Indian students win NASA Human Exploration rover challenge

If you are wondering the measures helped to retain employees, the answer would be yes.

For several years, the attrition rate of the company has remained below 10 per cent.

"Our strength was in our giving back and belief in hard work. We knew one cannot build such a community in a Tier-1 city, where everything is commercially oriented. We chose Madurai since it matched our DNA," MP Selvaganesh, founder and CEO, SMI, told TOI.

Watch: LIC's mega IPO gets an extra day for subscription

Around 750 people have been employed by SMI and its associate companies. Of these people, 40 per cent have worked for over five years.

Although matchmaking services were introduced later, the firm has been providing salary hikes on getting married from the beginning.

It has also been offering around 6-8 per cent increment to all the employees every six months.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)