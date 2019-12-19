We're following government order: Bharti Airtel chairman on blocking telecom services in parts of Delhi

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Thursday confirmed that internet services have been blocked in some parts of Delhi.

"We are bound by the order of the government. We are following their order," Mittal told media today.

Bharti Airtel's customer care on Thursday informed its customers that it had suspended voice calls, SMS and internet services in parts of the national capital in the wake of protests across the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The new law seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The entire country has been gripped by anti-CAA protests after parts of northeast India, West Bengal and the national capital witnessed violent protests.



