Calls, internet services suspended in parts of Delhi amid protests over Citizenship Amendment Act

Mobile carrier Bharti Airtel's customer care on Thursday informed its customers that it had suspended voice calls, SMS and internet services in parts of the Indian capital following days of protests across the city against a new citizenship law.

"We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi," Bharti's customer care said on social media platform Twitter.

"Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running."

According to reports, Jio, the biggest mobile operator, and Vodafone have also followed suit.