/Weather system in Bay of Bengal to intensify from Nov 22, IMD warns

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued an alert over a weather system(low-pressure area) that is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around Saturday (Nov 22), following which it would intensify during the course of the week. The system is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal around Monday, (Nov 24), following which it would intensify further over the subsequent 48hours, IMD said.

In meteorology, a low-pressure area is one where the atmospheric pressure is lower than the surrounding areas. It is associated with cloud formation, increased humidity and rainfall. It causes moderate rain, cloudy skies. If multiple factors are favourable, a low-pressure area could gradually intensify in a phased manner into a depression and later into a cyclonic storm.

At present, there are two weather systems active over peninsular India- a low-pressure area over the southern tip of mainland India, which has moved westwards towards the Lakshadweep archipelago. Further, a cyclonic circulation lies over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, IMD said.

Owing to rough seas and gusty wind conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the Andaman Sea and parts of the Bay of Bengal between Wednesday (Nov 19) and Sunday (Nov 23). Until Tuesday, (25th Nov), IMD has forecast heavy rain in multiple districts across the coastal belt of Tamil Nadu.

The formation of multiple weather systems or cyclonic storms in the Bay of Bengal is typical of the ongoing Northeast monsoon season, which is active between mid-October and mid-December. The Northeast monsoon caters for about 50% or more of the annual rainfall in Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh.