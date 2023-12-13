LIVE TV
Watch | Rajasthan CM's 'Singham' video goes viral along with MP CM's sword-wielding video

New Delhi Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 13, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
main img

In the viral video dating back to 2019, MP CM Mohan Yadav was seen swinging two swords in his two hands at an event. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

In the video, that Sharma shared himself was seen campaigning with ‘Singham’ music, projecting himself as the celluloid police officer Bajirao Singham. 

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)’s new picks for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan has been in news for quite some time. Both ministers, having grassroots connection are new to the political limelight. 

But recently, newly crowned CMs have been caught by the public eye for their old videos, which they posted at a time when they were not a big name in the political rungs. 

Rajasthan and MP’s CMs old video went viral

Bhajan Lal Sharma, the first-time MLA was picked by BJP for their CM choice in key state- Rajasthan. As soon as his name was announced, his old video from campaigning went viral. In the video, that Sharma shared himself was seen campaigning with ‘Singham’ music, projecting himself as the celluloid police officer Bajirao Singham. 

People showered praises on Sharma calling him Singham CM. 

Congress leader and advocate Abhishek Singhvi shared the video and wrote, "Rajasthan's new chief minister is too filmy! Hope he comes out of virtual world and face the realities of governing the state."

Another video was of Madhya Pradesh’s CM, Mohan Yadav in which he was seen performing swordsmanship. 

Yadav, a former RSS worker is a fitness enthusiast and performs swordsmanship. He is also the vice president of the MP Wrestling Association. In the viral video dating back to 2019, Yadav was seen swinging two swords in his two hands at an event.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the ruling party BJP hand-picked new chief ministers carefully, keeping in view the respective caste equations in the states. 

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Riya Teotia

Riya is a sub-editor at WION and a passionate storyteller who creates impactful and detailed stories through her articles. She likes to write on defence technologies and human-interest stories. She also possesses skills in drafting meticulously researched articles on sports, science & tech, and current trending stories.

 

 

