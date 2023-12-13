Mahadev betting case: Owner Ravi Uppal detained in UAE, will soon be deported to India

Ravi Uppal, one of the primary owners of the Mahadev online betting app, has been apprehended by local authorities in Dubai based on a red notice issued by Interpol at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to official sources.

Uppal, aged 43, was taken into custody last week, and the ED is actively engaged with Dubai authorities to facilitate his deportation to India, as reported by news agency ANI.

The detention is linked to a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. Uppal is a named accused in a case that involves allegations of kickbacks against the outgoing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Red Corner notices were issued against both Uppal and Sourabh Chandrakar, the other promoter and mastermind of the illegal betting syndicate, who is also currently in the UAE, in October of this year. These notices followed the ED's move to obtain a non-bailable warrant against them from a special court in Raipur.

Sources suggest that following Uppal's arrest, Chandrakar may also face imminent arrest.

Enforcement Directorate's case against Uppal and Chandrakar

This development follows months of scrutiny after a lavish wedding held in the United Arab Emirates in February caught the attention of the Enforcement Directorate. The entire expenditure of around ₹200 crore for the event was reportedly paid in cash.

Chandrakar, during his wedding in Ras AlKhaimah, reportedly hired private jets to transport family members from Nagpur to the UAE and paid celebrities from the film industry for performances, according to the ED.

About Mahadev Online Book Betting app

The Mahadev Online Book Betting app, owned by Chandrakar and Uppal, is accused of being an umbrella syndicate facilitating illegal betting websites. It allegedly allows them to enrol new users, create user IDs, and launder money through a complex network of Benami bank accounts.

Both Chandrakar and Uppal, originally from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, are identified as the main promoters of the Mahadev betting platform, running their operations from Dubai, where they have reportedly established a significant empire.