2001 Parliament attack: PM Modi pays tributes to fallen security personnel | Here's what happened 22 years ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other senior ministers pay tributes to fallen security personnel of the 2001 Parliament attack. The terrorist attack on the Parliament of India took place 22 years ago on 13 Dec 2001.

PM Modi was seen with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi among other leader at the Parliament to pay tribute to martyrs of the attack.

The Prime Minister also posted on X: “Today, we remember and pay heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel martyred in the Parliament attack in 2001. Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation’s memory.” Today, we remember and pay heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel martyred in the Parliament attack in 2001. Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation's memory. pic.twitter.com/RjoTdJVuaN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2023 × 22 years of 2001 Parliament attack

The horrifying attack was carried out by five assailants on 13 Dec 2001 that killed six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, and a gardener. Later, all the five attackers were killed by security forces. Here’s how everything unfolds:

On the chilled morning of 13 Dec 2001, five terrorists entered the Parliament House Complex at around 11:40 am. The terrorists were in a car fitted with a forged Home Ministry sticker on its windshield. Upon suspicion when the car was forced to turn back, the five terrorists got down and opened fire.

Immediately all the entry points to the main Parliament building were closed. At the time, over 100 ministers or MPs were present inside the Parliament. The firing lasted for over 30 minutes, leaving a dozen dead and 15 injured.

L K Advani, the then Home Minister, stated that the attack was executed jointly by Pakistan-based terrorist outfits — Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. According to the investigation, he said that “all five terrorists who formed the suicide squad were Pakistani nationals… Their Indian associates have since been nabbed and arrested.”

Advani referred to the attack as the “most audacious, and also the most alarming act of terrorism in the nearly two-decades-long history of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in India.”

Based on an FIR, the Delhi Police arrested Mohammed Afzal Guru, a former Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front militant who had surrendered in 1994, his cousin Shaukat Husain Guru and his wife Afsan Guru, and S.A.R Geelani, an Arabic lecturer at Delhi University.

Guru, Geelani and Shaukat were sentenced to death and Afsan was acquitted by a trial court on December 29, 2001. Geelani was acquitted in 2003, while Shaukat was sent to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in 2005. In September 2006, the court ordered that Afzal Guru be hanged.

The then President Pranab Mukherjee, on February 3, 2013, rejected the mercy petition filed by Guru’s wife, and he was hanged six days later.