India's Jawaharlal Nehru University bans protests on campus, threatens hefty fine and expulsion

Staging demonstrations within 100 metres of the academic wing at India's Jawaharlal Nehru University and putting up posters or resorting to violence can now lead up to a fine of 239 USD (Rs 20,000) or expulsion.

Whereas, students raising "anti-national" slogans or inciting violence towards religion, caste or community can be handed a fine of 119 USD (Rs 10,000), as per a new manual.

The JNU Students' Discipline and Conduct Rule was issued after the approval by the highest decision-making body of the university on November 24.

A Chief Proctor Office manual listed the "rules of discipline and proper conduct of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University".

"It was strongly felt to review the existing disciplinary rules and regulations of the office of the Chief Proctor. There are no substantially approved rules and regulations on proper conduct and discipline of students by the statutory body (i.e Executive Council) of JNU in vogue," the document said as per news agency ANI.

It mentioned that a repeat offender would be expelled from the University in India's capital city in case he/she gets awarded five or more punishments during the entire duration of their degree.

The punishments have been listed for 28 types of "misconduct" which include blockage, indulging in gambling, unauthorised occupation of hostel rooms, use of abusive and derogatory language and committing forgery.

Students can be fined for holding events without prior permission for up to 71 USD (6,000).

JNU Students Union condemns manual

The JNU Students Union denounced the new manual saying that it was an attempt to stifle the vibrant campus culture that has defined JNU for decades.

The students' union further demanded the administration to immediately revoke the manual.

"Such excessive regulations are intended to discourage open discussions, dissent, and intellectual exploration, which are fundamental to the spirit of our university. According to the new manual, protests before any academic building can lead to rustication, eviction from the hostel and a fine of Rs 20,000. Moreover, a student who commits any act that the JNU Admin considers to be of moral turpitude can be fined up to Rs 10,000," the statement read.