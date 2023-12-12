Rajya Sabha passes bill to regulate appointment of CEC, election commissioners; opposition walks out

Indian parliament on Tuesday (Dec 12) passed a bill to regulate the appointment and service terms of Chief Election commissioners and election commissioners.

The bill cleared by Rajya Sabha included critical amendments like the retention of CEC, EC status at par with the judges of the Supreme Court and upgradation of the search committee.

It also inserted a new clause to safeguard them the court cases while releasing their official duties.

While the bill was passed by a voice vote, the members of the opposition argued that the suggested measure subjugates the poll authority to the Executive and also violates the Constitution.

The bill was cleared after Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's response who said that the Election Commission will continue to "work independently" and that bill had been brought after a judgement by the Supreme Court.

Opposition stages walkout

The opposition members staged a walkout during the proceedings while marking their objection to the proposed law.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala called the bill an attack on the democracy saying that the autonomy, fearlessness and fairness of India's democracy and electoral machinery have been crushed by a bulldozer.

"Modi government has attacked the democracy of India. The autonomy, fearlessness and fairness of India's democracy and electoral machinery have been crushed by a bulldozer," Surjewala said.

"The Modi Government is passing a law in Rajya Sabha today to make the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners of the Election Commission of India, a 'pawn Election Commissioner'," he added.

He also slammed the Modi government saying that this bill had turned the literal meaning of EC from 'Electoral Credibility' to 'Elections Compromised'.

"They will appoint a Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners of their own choice. They will run their Election Commission as per their desire. They will prepare an electoral list as per their desire...This is perhaps one of the biggest blows to democracy hurled by the Modi government in the last 9 years...We will take it to the end and the struggle will continue from Parliament to the streets," he added.