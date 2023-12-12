LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Bhajan Lal Sharma named as Rajasthan's new Chief Minister

New Delhi, India Edited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Dec 12, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The decision was taken at Bharatiya Janata Party's state headquarters, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

Bhajan Lal Sharma has been named as the new Chief Minister of the Indian state of Rajasthan by the country's ruling party BJP on Tuesday (Dec 12).

The decision was taken at Bharatiya Janata Party's state headquarters, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

(With inputs from agency)

author

Navya Beri

RELATED

Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma? BJP picks first-time MLA from Sanganer as Rajasthan's new CM

Kashmir issue: After Pakistan, China weighs in on Indian Supreme Court’s ruling on Article 370

US President Joe Biden will not attend Republic Day celebrations in India