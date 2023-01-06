WATCH| No sing a song for Delhi cops! Police shoo away a musician in Connaught Place

A video of a Delhi police official shooing away an artist from the streets of Connaught Place went viral on social media. In the viral video, the Delhi Police official is seen asking the street performer to get up and leave the place he was occupying in the corner of the imperial Connaught Place building after a crowd gathered to enjoy his music.

The police officer is seen approaching the musician and pulling his hand away from his guitar and asking him to get up. “Utho (get up). Jab awaaz de raha hun nahi sunoge to kya karein. (What else would I do if you don't listen to me),” the police officer is heard saying.

The musician is seen appealing to the officer to let him stay and sing for the crowd. However, he failed to convince the police officer as the latter insists that he must stop playing the guitar and clear the corner. The crowd, which had gathered to enjoy the music of the artist, is also asked by the cop to disappear.

The video was shared by actor Rajesh Tailang who also wrote, “Watched this clip on Instagram. Delhi Police this is not done. These artists make our Delhi more aesthetical, musical. Shame!!!” Till now, the video has received 3.3 million views.

The viral video also drew flak from celebrities who condemned the behaviour of the police officer.

Reacting to the tweet, Sona Mohapatra said, "This is truly truly wrong dear @DelhiPolice & every other ‘authority’. #Music & #Art brings a joy & beauty into peoples tough lives & your own lives are brutal enough! Let our streets have music like the rest of the world, we’ll have a happier bubble & a jump in our weary steps?"

Meanwhile, actor Adil Hussain tweeted, “It is utterly important that @DelhiPolice allows the buskers to play on the streets... Practice of art must be encouraged and facilitated,” he tweeted, as he appreciated Tailang's effort to share the video.

The musician in the viral video is Anshul Riaji who has been performing at different public places across the capital and uploads videos of the performance on his Instagram page.