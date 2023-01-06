Overpriced 'Patta Gobi' looking jacket goes viral, netizens slam luxury brand

Interesting and new styles always keep coming into the world of fashion, sometimes costing people exorbitantly for their good quality.

The clothing collection of such high-end fashion labels is sometimes well-received and sometimes criticised. This time, luxury brand Diesel's winter clothing became a subject of ridicule after one of its jackets costing a whopping Rs60,000 went viral for looking like a 'cauliflower' or 'patta gobi'.

The netizens brutally trolled the fashion brand after one of its jackets being sold at Rs59,999 went viral. A screengrab of the green-coloured jacket was shared by a Twitter user saying that this kind of jacket would make people look like a walking cabbage.

The Twitter user, who shared the screengrab, wrote, “Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko ₹60,000 du main? (Do I have to pay 60,000 rupees to look like a cabbage?)”

Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko ₹60,000 du main? pic.twitter.com/wcYF68OpUI — Anu (@Escapeplace__) January 3, 2023 ×

Another user commented, “Mai to 200 se ek Paisa na jyada du (I won't pay more than Rs200 for the jacket.)”

Mai to 200 se ek Paisa na jyada du 😂 — Khushi(ਖੁਸ਼ੀ) (@Khushwant1996) January 3, 2023 ×

Time and again, luxury clothing brands, like Diesel, keep introducing highly-overpriced and absurd-looking clothing products.

WATCH| WION Fineprint | Diesel's new belt/skirt leaves netizens confused

Diesel especially seems to be a repeat offender who keeps getting trolled on Twitter for its fashion sensibilities. Recently, it got trolled for selling a bizarre skirt worth Rs82,000, which had a velcro closure.

Similarly, luxury brand Hugo Boss was also trolled for selling a pair of blue slippers for Rs8,990.