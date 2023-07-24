WATCH: Lion strolls amid downpour in India's Gujarat, video captivates netizens

A video has emerged on the internet capturing a scene from Junagadh city in the Indian state of Gujarat. Amid the downpour that has gripped many states in the country, including Gujarat, a lion was seen strolling nonchalantly on a flyover. He was seemingly undisturbed by the vehicles that were passing him by. The incident, the video of which is now viral on social media platforms, has left not only the onlookers present there in awe but also netizens who saw the recorded footage.

Former cricketer shares captivating moment

The video was posted on Twitter by former cricketer Syed Saba Karim.

The footage depicted the lion's tranquil walk along the road. While sharing the video, Syed Saba Karim also expressed his concerns about the flood-like situation in many cities of Gujarat due to the incessant rains.

Also Read | Woman pees on floor of plane, alleges airline did not let her use washroom

"Gujarat is battered with incessant rains with the flood-like situation in many cities. Even, the King of the Jungle is forced to relocate from its habitat. Pray to God for a speedy recovery and normalisation of the cities affected," he wrote on Twitter while sharing the video of the extraordinary sighting on Twitter.

Reactions to viral video

Since the video was posted online, it captured the fascination of viewers, garnering over 3,000 views and drawing in numerous comments.

One user creatively wrote, "The king roaming to see his kingdom's misery." Another user expressed heartfelt concern for the welfare of wildlife, hoping that the majestic creatures were safe and well cared for during this trying time. "Hope the wildlife is safe and is being taken care of. This feels sad," he wrote.

Gujarat is battered with incessant rains with flood like situation in many cities. Even, King of the Jungle is forced to relocate from it's habitat. Pray to God 🙏 for a speedy recovery and normalisation of the cities affected#GujaratRain #GujaratRains pic.twitter.com/5YORSAJnEN — Syed Saba Karim (@SyedSabaKarim5) July 23, 2023 ×

Yet another user remarked, "People roaming around him like he's a street dog."

IMD alert

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued alerts for heavy rainfall in Gujarat.

Predictions indicated that the state would experience more than 20 cm of rainfall.

The situation in Junagadh district warranted urgent attention, prompting Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to cancel all his scheduled programs and convene an emergency meeting.

The region faced severe flooding, with several cattle and vehicles being swept away by the relentless water flow in residential areas.

Also Read | New Zealand justice minister resigns after crashing car under alcohol's influence

The past few days had been fraught with challenges as Gujarat confronted relentless heavy rainfall.

Watch | Israelis protest ahead of key parliament vote | Kiri Allan quits cabinet

The low-lying regions of Saurashtra and Kutch experienced floods, causing distress among residents. Additionally, Rajkot battled severe waterlogging due to unceasing and intense rainfall.