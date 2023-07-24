Woman pees on floor of plane, alleges airline did not let her use washroom

A woman, who was travelling on a Spirit Airlines flight, in the United States made an unheard complaint of being forced to pee on the floor of the aeroplane after she was not given access to the lavatory for hours. The incident was recorded by a cabin crew member and later on social media, which sparked outrage among the netizens.

It is not the first time such unruly behaviour has been reported on planes. The spate of such incidents has only increased with passengers reported opening emergency exit doors or assaulting crew members or getting bitten by a Scorpio. In this another bizarre incident, a woman stated that she was "forced to urinate" mid-air on the flight since the airline staff did not allow her to use the restroom of the plane for several hours, according to a report published in View From The Wing.

The incident occurred on a flight operated by US-based Spirit Airlines. According to the outlet, the woman stated that she was made to wait for two hours and "couldn't hold it anymore". Hence, she was forced to urinate on the aircraft's floor and the incident's video was recorded by one of the cabin crew members.

ALSO READ | Delhi police register case over call warning of possible hijack of flight to Tel Aviv

"07/20/2023 An African American on board a flight @SpiritAirlines urinates on the floor because she doesn't want to wait for them to open the lavatory after takeoff. The flight attendants, meanwhile, tell her she should drink water 'because your pee smells bad'," read the caption of the video.

Netizens call the situation 'disgusting'

After the video was posted on social media, it left many viewers outraged who called the situation "disgusting" and a sign of "civilizational decadence". In the video, which was later pulled down by Twitter, the woman is seen squatting on the floor of the aeroplane and engaging in a heated argument with the flight's crew members, who as per reports, asked her to consume water which can mask the smell of her urine.

"It's downright disgusting," commented a user. "Even my cat is much cleaner and patiently waits for her litter to be changed," said another user. A third person stated, "Every day brings its share of civilizational decadence."

WATCH | Argentina 'death flight' plane returned from US

No comments were made by Spirit Airlines on the matter yet. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred on a flight. In 2018, a passenger travelling in Wizz Air had crouched down and urinated on the floor of the plane after she was informed the lavatory was not operational as the plane was being refuelled, according to a report published in UK's Metro.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.