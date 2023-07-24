New Zealand justice minister resigns after crashing car under alcohol's influence

New Zealand's justice minister resigned on Monday after police filed charges related to driving over the legal alcohol limit. The just became former minister reportedly went over the legal alcohol limit and she crashed into a parked car in Wellington.

The incident involving Kiri Allan is the latest in a series of scandals involving government ministers ahead of national elections three months later.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Allan was involved in the crash soon after 9 pm Sunday in Wellington. Allan was also detained at the central police station for about four hours, Associated Press reported.

Prime Minister Hipkins added that Allan’s breath test showed she was over the legal alcohol limit.

Allen, however, was not charged with drunk driving. Police said they issued Allan an infringement notice in relation to the breath test.

If found guilty, Allan could face a fine and a suspension of her driver’s license.

Kiri Allan had taken time off over mental health concerns

Once considered a rising politician of the Labour Party, Allan had recently taken time off for her mental health after a publicised split with her partner.

Hipkins said he spoke with Allan on Monday morning and told her he thought she was not in a fit state to remain a minister.

She agreed and resigned from her ministerial roles, Hipkins said.

"While her alleged actions are inexcusable, I have been advised she was experiencing extreme emotional distress at the time of the incident," Hipkins said.

"Her recent personal struggles with mental health have been well documented and it appears some of those issues came to a head yesterday," Hipkins said he felt sad for Allan.

"Kiri is an incredibly talented person who clearly has been battling some demons, and has not won that battle," he said.

Allan said she was sorry for her actions.

"Over recent weeks I’ve faced a number of personal difficulties. I took time off to address those, and believed I was okay to juggle those challenges with the pressure of being a minister," she said in a statement.

"My actions yesterday show I wasn’t okay, and I’ve let myself and my colleagues down."

(With inputs from agencies)

