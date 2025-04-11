India Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his 50th visit to Varanasi since 2014 on Friday (April 11). While addressing over 50,000 people at the rally, PM Modi was seen speaking in Bhojpuri.

"UP ke, hamre parivaar ke logan ke, hamaar pranam. Aap sab log yaha hame aapan aashirvad dela, ham ee prem ka karzdaar hayi. Kaashi hamaar hau, ham Kaashi ke hai. (Grretings to the people of UP, my family. You guys came and gave me your blessings. I'm indebted of your love. Kashi belongs to me, I belong to Kashi)," PM said in his address drawing cheerful response from people present there.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi greets the people of Varanasi in Bhojpuri.



He says, "Kashi belongs to me, I belong to Kashi."

'Kashi now at the centre of Purvanchal's economic map'

PM Modi talked about the development the city went through in last years.

"In the last 10 years, the development in Varanasi has picked up a new speed... Kashi is now at the centre of Purvanchal's economic map... Many infrastructure projects to boost connectivity, providing 'nal see jal' to every household, education, healthcare, and expansion of sports facilities, and the resolve to provide better facilities for every region, every family, and every youngster will be eased and facilitated with these projects inaugurated today, and will prove to be a milestone towards a 'Viksit Purvanchal'" he said.

“Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated tomorrow, and today I have received this chance to meet you all in Sankatmochan Maharaj's Kashi. People of Kashi have gathered here to celebrate the festival of development. Kashi is not just an ancient city, but also a developed one,” PM Modi added.

(With inputs from agencies)