WATCH | Indian PM holds roadshow in Rajasthan accompanied by cycle rally

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday (July 8), visited Bikaner, a city located in the Indian state of Rajasthan, marking his fifth visit to the election-bound state this year. He also unveiled projects worth Rs 24,300 crore in Bikaner that aim to enhance the region’s infrastructure and welfare. PM Modi’s roadshow in Bikaner Interesting visuals emerged from the Indian city where PM Modi held a roadshow amid rains with his convoy being accompanied by a rally of cyclists.

The Indian PM was seen sitting in the front seat of his car, surrounded by several men riding bicycles while a crowd of people cheered for Modi. #WATCH | Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Bikaner, cycle rally accompanies him pic.twitter.com/Kauszj71Vp — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023 × Subsequently, once the rain stopped, PM Modi was seen enthusiastically waving at the crowd while passing through his designated route. Indian PM’s visit to Bikaner The Indian PM laid the foundation stones of development projects of over Rs 24,300 crore, earlier on Saturday. This included a significant segment of the Bharat Mala Project, a new green expressway connecting the Indian city of Amritsar in Punjab to Jamnagar in Gujarat.

The 1,316-kilometre highway worth Rs. 20,000 crore will pass through the Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. “Bikaner, Rajasthan will get the privilege of inauguration and foundation stone laying of many projects today. These include the Amritsar-Jamnagar Greenfield Expressway,” said PM Modi on Twitter ahead of his visit.

He added, “With this, where the lives of lakhs of people of the four states will be easier, the development will also get a new boost.”

“I am happy that the road infrastructure that’s being built in Rajasthan will contribute towards the progress and development of the state,” said Union Roads and Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari, on Saturday.



PM Modi’s visit to the Rajasthan city was also expected to sway the votes in the upcoming elections to be contested for 35 Vidhan Sabha seats.

“The enthusiasm of the people is telling that not only the temperature of the weather has risen in Rajasthan, but the temperature of the people has also risen against the Congress government,” said PM Modi while addressing the crowd in Bikaner, as quoted by news agency ANI.

He added, “When the temperature of the public rises, it does not take time for the heat of power to subside and the power to change.”

The Indian PM was in the midst of a two-day visit covering four states – Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan. Aside from UP, the other three states will hold elections later this year.

