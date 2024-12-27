A man from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh travelled 250 km hidden between the wheels of a train because he did not have money to buy the ticket. The incident took place on Tuesday (Dec 24) in the Danapur Express which was en route from Madhya Pradesh’s Itarsi to Jabalpur.

As per the authorities, when the train reached the final destination, railway employees spotted the man during a routine check of the train.

They noticed a young man under the S-4 coach of the train and immediately alerted the local pilot out of safety concerns.

Railway workers asked him to come out and was interrogated by the staff during which he said he had no money for a ticket so he was forced to travel in such a dangerous manner.

According to Times of India, the Railway Protection said that the man was not in good mental condition. They said his actions and behaviour suggested that he was experiencing some mental health issues.

.#Jabalpur #India #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/pbo7q8K7WQ — WION (@WIONews) December 27, 2024

The man is yet to be identified. The authorities allowed him to leave after the interrogation.

A video of the incident has also gone viral.

In the clip, the young man was seen quite nervous and scared while people gathered at the site were throwing questions at him.

One can hear people shouting and asking him to come out and where he came from.

The Railway Protection Force, which is investigating the case is trying to determine the circumstances of the incident, including the man’s name, identity, and address.

(With inputs from agencies)