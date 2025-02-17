A prominent display of posters of the killed Hamas leaders at a procession from a mosque in the southern Indian state of Kerala sparked outrage on the internet on Monday (Feb 17). Images and videos shared on the social media platform X showed people carrying posters of slain Hamas chiefs Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, along with assassinated Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

The incident occurred at an annual festival in Kerala’s Palakkad district. The banners were titled "Tharavadis, Thekkebhagam" which loosely translates to Ancestral and West side. The slogan, more or less, said the people in the procession were proud of being a part of a big family of those leaders from the west side. People were seen with the banners on elephants, with over 3,000 people present in the "Uroos" ceremony on Sunday (Feb 16).

Terrorists glorified on the streets of Kerala. As per local media reports, during a recent Uroos procession at a local mosque in Thrithala, the mosque authorities displayed posters of Hamas Islamist terrorists Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and Hassan Nasrallah. Why no action yet? pic.twitter.com/nfgPIkpu2M — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 17, 2025

Young children were seen holding the posters while loud music played in the back. As the photos and videos surfaced online, people questioned the authorities for allowing such displays.

Many on the internet alleged those people of "glorifying" the terrorist organisation, while others called the situation "extremely concerning".

The discussion heated more after it was revealed that many prominent figures of the state, like Minister MB Rajesh and Congress leader VT Balram, were also part of the event.

As of now, no response or clarification has been issued by the organising committee.

Support for Hamas?

The incident came after a series of controversies erupted after pro-Palestine rallies took place in the state during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

In 2024, the annual youth festival of Kerala University was titled "Intifada" (a controversial word used by Hamas and its supporters against Israel). The event sparked outrage before the university Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal instructed to remove the word from everywhere in the event.