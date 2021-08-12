Watch: CCTV footage shows India's Opposition parliamentarians jostling with marshals in Rajya Sabha

Despite Opposition members alleging an attack by Rajya Sabha security personnel on Wednesday, CCTV footage of the ruckus emerged on Thursday showing Opposition MPs jostling with marshals in the Upper House.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded prematurely on Wednesday after security personnel were called in Rajya Sabha after the Opposition created a ruckus during the passage of the insurance amendment bill that seeks to privatise general insurance companies.

In the CCTV visuals from the Upper House, opposition MPs can be seen jostling with marshals in Parliament. In the video footage, marshals can be seen forming a human shield to block Opposition MPs from going towards the Chairman`s podium.

#WATCH CCTV visuals of Opposition MPs jostling with marshals in Parliament yesterday

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said a delegation of Opposition leaders met Vice President and submitted a memorandum condemning the incident in the Upper House.

#WATCH CCTV footage of ruckus by Opposition MPs in Parliament on 11th August

They also briefed him about the incidents that took place in the House. The Opposition also condemned the incident in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and said, "What happened in Rajya Sabha yesterday was shocking, unprecedented, sad and an insult to the very dignity of the House and the humiliation of the members of the august House.

"The statement issued by 10 Opposition parties said that without any provocation from the Opposition, "outsiders who were not part of Parliament security" were brought in to "manhandle" the Opposition leaders and members, including women Parliamentarians who were only protesting against the Government`s conduct, "highhandedness and muzzling of the voice.

"The Opposition strongly condemns the authoritarian attitude and undemocratic actions of the Government. We remain committed to continue our struggle against the assault on Parliamentary democracy and agitate the issues of national importance and people`s concern," it added.

During the recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware.