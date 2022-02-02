‘Was tied up and given electric shocks’, says Indian boy ‘abducted’ by Chinese army

The 17-year-old Indian from Arunachal Pradesh state, who was kidnapped by the Chinese armed forces and subsequently returned, has claimed that he was subjected to various forms of torture, including electrocution.

Speaking to Indian news outlet The Print, Miriam Taron recalled his ordeal after he was abducted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on January 18.

“They blindfolded me and took me to their camp, where they kicked me and — using a stick that gives electric shocks, the kind you see in movies — electrocuted me, first on my butt and then my back,” he said.

Earlier, Miram’s father Opang Taron also made similar claims, saying that his son seemed to be “mentally disturbed”.

“Till minutes before Miram was handed over to the Indian Army, the PLA kept him blindfolded with his hands tied,” Opang had told the media.

“One day he (Miram) was kicked in the back thrice by the PLA personnel. But he was provided food properly,” he added.

On January 27, Miram was handed over to the Indian Army at Damai Border Personnel Meeting Point—which is located along the disputed border between India and China.

The Indian Army after following the formalities handed over Miram to his family four days after the PLA handed over him.

Miram, who went missing while hunting along the India-China border since January 18, was accorded a grand reception by the Tuting (Zido) villagers.

The Chinese Army allegedly abducted Miram from the Indian territory where China had constructed a 3-4 km road in 2018.

Miram `s friend Jhonny Yaying, who managed to escape, reported the matter to the authorities and brought it to the notice of MP Tapir Gao.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China.

