/VP Polls 2025: How numbers stack up as BRS, BJD abstain from voting?

India’s second-highest constitutional office, vice-president, will go for polls on Tuesday (Sep 9) as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidate Sudershan Reddy will lock horns. Ahead of the polls on Tuesday, alliances, parties and those concerned will look to prepare a final draft of support.

However, part of the calculations won’t include K. Chandrashekar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Akali Dal and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as they won’t participate in the voting. So here’s a detailed look at how the equations will look ahead of the vice-president polls?

How numbers stack up for the equations?

Unlike any other election process, the Vice-President of India is elected by an Electoral College, which consists of the members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha (both elected and nominated members). Meaning, a total of 781 Members of Parliament are eligible to take part in the Vice-President of India elections. However, BRS (3 MPs), BJD (8 MPs) and Akali (1 MP) won’t take part in the elections, meaning only 769 MPs will vote in the elections.

As things stand, despite the boycott of three minority parties in the elections, there won’t be major issues for NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan to get elected as vice-president. Radhakrishnan reportedly has the support of 439 MPs while Sudershan Reddy is backed by 324 MPs, meaning the former has a clear edge.

Only a major shift overnight could see NDA struggle in the VP elections, while INDIA would need nothing less than a miracle to see their candidate emerge victorious, as the stance of only seven MPs is unknown.

At the time of writing, no other party or independent candidate apart from those mentioned above had announced their boycott in the VP elections.

Why are BRS, BJD abstaining from voting?

“The BJD has decided to abstain from the Vice-Presidential elections. The BJD remains equidistant from both the NDA and the INDIA alliance. We are focused on the development and welfare of Odisha and 4.5 crore people of Odisha,” BJD Rajya Sabha floor leader Sasmit Patra told reporters.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said, “Both Congress and BJP are harassing Telangana farmers by failing to provide sufficient urea. That’s why the BRS has decided not to participate in the Vice-Presidential elections on behalf of 71 lakh Telangana farmers. If the NOTA option was available, we would have used that. Since it is not an option, we are abstaining.”