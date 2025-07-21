/How will India elect its next vice president after Jagdeep Dhankar steps down?

Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday (Jul 21) announced his resignation from the post. In the letter addressed to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, VP Dhankhar cited health reasons behind his decision to resign “effective immediately”. He also expressed his gratitude to the president for support and “wonderful working relationship” the two maintained during his tenure. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Council of Ministers, and Members of Parliament. His resignation comes on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the parliament. Now that the position is vacant, the question arises: How will the next vice president be elected?

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution,” he said in the letter addressed to President Murmu.

How is a vice president elected?

According to the official website of the Vice President of India, the vice president is elected by an electoral college, which consists of members of both Houses of Parliament: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. It is in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote, and the voting in such election is by secret ballot.

To be eligible to be elected as the vice president, a person needs to be:

a citizen of India;

at least 35 years of age;

qualified for election as a member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha)

The website adds, “A person is not also eligible if he holds any office of profit under the Government of India or a State Government or any subordinate local authority.”

When will the new vice president be elected?