/VP elections tomorrow: NDA's CP Radhakrishnan vs INDIA's Sudershan Reddy - All about the candidates

India is all set to welcome a new vice-president as the largest democracy will go for polls for the second-highest constitutional office on Tuesday (Sep 9). The vice-president post, vacant since the untimely resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21 due to health-related issues, will go for polls as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will lock horns. So with the elections set to take place on Tuesday, here’s a detailed look at the two candidates and how the election process will work.

How will the election process work?

The office of the Vice-President of India is the second-highest constitutional post in the nation, with Members of Parliament taking part in the voting process. The Vice-President is elected by an Electoral College, which consists of the members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha (both elected and nominated members).

Under the provisions of sub-section (3) of section 4 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, the notification under sub-section (1) of section 4 of the said Act calling the election can be issued by the Election Commission on or after the sixtieth day before the expiry of the term of office of the outgoing vice-president.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan?

Following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar in July, the NDA nominated veteran RSS and BJP member CP Radhakrishnan. With more than four decades of experience, Shri Radhakrishnan is a respected name in the polity and public life of Tamil Nadu. Born on 4 May 1957, in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Shri Radhakrishnan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Starting as an RSS Swayamsevak, he became a State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974.

Prior to his nomination as NDA candidate, Radhakrishnan served as governor of Jharkhand, Telangana, Lt. Governor of Puducherry and most recently as governor of Maharashtra. He was also elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time from Coimbatore in 1998 before getting re-elected to the same house in 1999.

Who is Sudershan Reddy?

Sudershan Reddy was born on 8 July 1946 at Akula Mylaram Village, erstwhile Ibrahimpatnam Taluq, presently Kandukur Revenue Mandal, Rangareddy District of Andhra Pradesh, India, in an agricultural family. Studied in Hyderabad and obtained a Law degree from Osmania University, Hyderabad in the year 1971 and enrolled as an Advocate in 1971 itself.

He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on 2 May 1995 before taking over as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in December 2005. He was later appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India in 2007 before retiring in 2011.