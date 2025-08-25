/Kerala man forges signatures of MPs to file Vice Presidential nomination

A case of forgery has come to light amid the nomination process of India’s Vice Presidential election, which is set to take place on September 9. A candidate from Kerala, identified as Joemon Joseph, allegedly used fake signatures of several MPs on his nomination form, resulting in his nomination getting rejected.

Officials discovered that Joseph’s papers included 22 proposers and 22 seconders, the names and signatures of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Asaduddin Owaisi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sasmit Patra, Swati Maliwal, and even YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy, who is currently in prison.

The incident came to light after the MPs were contacted by the election office to verify whether they had supported the 45-year-old for running in the election. However, many MPs said that they did not even know who Joseph was and never signed his nomination papers. His nomination was then rejected, according to News18.

The authorities received 68 nominations from 46 candidates by the last date to file the papers on August 21, and 28 nominations from 19 candidates were rejected in the initial stage.

After the remaining 40 nominations from 27 candidates were examined, authorities found that only two nominations were valid – CP Radhakrishnan, backed by BJP-led NDA, and B Sudarshan Reddy, backed by opposition INDIA bloc, both of whom submitted four nomination papers each.

The matter has been sent to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, where further actions will be taken regarding the case of forgery in Joemon Joseph’s nomination papers.