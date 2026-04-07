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Violence erupts in Manipur as two children killed in bomb attack while sleeping, 2 protesters shot dead

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 19:22 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 19:22 IST
Violence erupts in Manipur as two children killed in bomb attack while sleeping, 2 protesters shot dead

Representative image. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the incident as a “barbaric act” and assured the public that all those responsible for the crime would be identified and dealt strictly according to the law.

Protest erupted after two children were killed and their mother was injured in a bomb attack in the Bishnupur district of Manipur on Tuesday (April 7, 2026). The incident took place when a bomb was hurled at around 1 am by suspected militants at a house in the Moirang Tronglaobi area, claiming the lives of a 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, a senior officer said, news agency PTI reported.


Officials confirmed that after the death of two children, a mob stormed a security forces camp in the Bishnupur district, injuring at least four people during the gunfire. They were shot after the protesters attacked the central force camp situated around 200 metres from Tronglaobi, and vandalised it.

Manipur CM calls it ‘barbaric act’

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Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the incident as a “barbaric act” and assured the public that all those responsible for the crime would be identified and dealt strictly according to the law. Police said that the explosion occurred while a woman with her two children was sleeping in their bedroom.


In response, locals launched protests, setting fire to two oil tankers and a truck near a petrol pump. Demonstrators also burned tyres outside the Moirang Police Station and damaged a temporary police outpost.


Security forces have since been deployed to restore order. Protests spread across Imphal, with road blockades reported in Pangei, Khurai, and Langthabal, where vehicles were halted and tyres set ablaze on the streets. To prevent further unrest, the state government has suspended internet services for three days in five valley districts—Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

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The Bishnupur area near the Churachandpur district border, Tronglaobi, has often experienced similar violence ever since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, 2023. However, the recent incident marks the first major escalation in the conflict since the new government under Khemchand came into power in February 2026.

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About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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