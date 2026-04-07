/Assam CM Sarma alleges Pawan Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad amid passport row

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (April 07) alleged that Congress leader Pawan Khera fled to Hyderabad from New Delhi after Assam Police conducted searches at his residence in the national capital, amid the ongoing controversy over the passport row.



"He ran away from Guwahati yesterday. I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course," CM Sarma was quoted as saying by ANI.



The searches came after an FIR was lodged by Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, on Monday in connection with Congress's claims that she holds three passports. Assam Police subsequently searched Khera's Delhi residence in connection with the matter.

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Earlier, addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, CM Sarma had vowed to take "stringent action" against Khera. "I will take stringent action against Congress leader Pawan Khera. Just wait for a few days. We will win at least 100 seats in the elections," Sarma said.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh hit back on Tuesday, terming Sarma "disturbed, desperate, and rattled" following the Assam Police team's arrival at Khera's Delhi residence. Ramesh condemned the "deployment" of police officials outside Khera's residence, calling it a "witch hunt" by a "bully" using state machinery to silence the Opposition.



"The deployment of a full army of police officials to arrest my colleague Pawan Khera for asking basic questions in the public interest proves that the Assam CM is disturbed, desperate, and rattled. This is not due process but instead a witch hunt, a bully using state machinery to muzzle and silence the voice of the Opposition that is exposing his many black deeds. Those who intimidate are the ones who are afraid and have much to hide. It also proves that the CM is facing imminent defeat," Ramesh wrote on X.