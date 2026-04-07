/David Warner Arrest: Aussie batting hero to face court following drink-driving arrest in Maroubra

David Warner, the Aussie batting giant, is facing legal action after being caught in a mid-range drink-driving sting over the weekend in Sydney. The incident took place at around 5:30 PM on Sunday when the NSW Police grew suspicious of a van stationed on Maroubra’s Malabar Road near the random breath-testing (RBT) site, prompting the officials on duty to take a closer look, only to identify the van driver as Warner.
After allegedly failing a roadside test, the police took the former two-time ODI World Cup winner to the Maroubra Police Station, where he registered a blood alcohol reading of 0.104, which is more than double the legal limit. Currently a key figure in the 2026 T20 circuit and captain of Karachi Kings in PSL 2026, he has been issued a notice to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on May 7.
“About 5:30 pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra. A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park.
“Officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver, a 39-year-old man, to roadside testing, which returned a positive result.
“He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104.
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“The man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for drive with a middle-range PCA [Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol] to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, 7 May 2026,” NSW Police said in a statement, as quoted by the Indian Express.
What punishment follows?
Under NSW laws, a mid-range PCA offence applies to readings between 0.08 and 0.149, carrying punishments including fines, licence suspension and even potential jail depending on the circumstances and prior record.
Meanwhile, since announcing his international retirement, Warner has been active in franchise T20 leagues worldwide, including Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) and for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Currently leading the PSL franchise in the ongoing edition, Warner is set to arrive in the city for the second leg of the season starting April 9.