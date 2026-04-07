/David Warner Arrest: Aussie batting hero to face court following drink-driving arrest in Maroubra

David Warner, the Aussie batting giant, is facing legal action after being caught in a mid-range drink-driving sting over the weekend in Sydney. The incident took place at around 5:30 PM on Sunday when the NSW Police grew suspicious of a van stationed on Maroubra’s Malabar Road near the random breath-testing (RBT) site, prompting the officials on duty to take a closer look, only to identify the van driver as Warner.



After allegedly failing a roadside test, the police took the former two-time ODI World Cup winner to the Maroubra Police Station, where he registered a blood alcohol reading of 0.104, which is more than double the legal limit. Currently a key figure in the 2026 T20 circuit and captain of Karachi Kings in PSL 2026, he has been issued a notice to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on May 7.

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“About 5:30 pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra. A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park.



“Officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver, a 39-year-old man, to roadside testing, which returned a positive result.



“He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104.



“The man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for drive with a middle-range PCA [Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol] to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, 7 May 2026,” NSW Police said in a statement, as quoted by the Indian Express.

What punishment follows?

Under NSW laws, a mid-range PCA offence applies to readings between 0.08 and 0.149, carrying punishments including fines, licence suspension and even potential jail depending on the circumstances and prior record.

