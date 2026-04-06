/Does English Cricket hate IPL? Kevin Pietersen’s explosive remarks spark debate

Former England captain and a multi-time Ashes winner, Kevin Pietersen, has reignited allegations against his country’s cricket board (ECB) for prematurely ending his international career. KP also hinted at how the board was always jealous of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, and how his close association with the IPL triggered his fallout.

Pietersen was England’s poster boy following the famous 2005 Ashes win at home, later becoming their all-format captain and marquee player. With over 100 Tests to his name, KP last played for England at the age of 33.

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The ECB selectors sacked him following the 2013/14 away Ashes, with KP returning to the drawing board (to play for Surrey in the County Championship) later that summer to push a case for his comeback. The then ECB chairman, Colin Graves, hinted at his comeback should he score runs in the domestic circuit. Pietersen chose it over the IPL that season and made headlines with his majestic 355 for Surrey. Although that should have sealed his comeback to the national side, Andrew Strauss informed KP on the same day that he would never play for England again.



Speaking in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, KP said, “I made big sacrifices. I lost my career. That’s the reason why everybody in that establishment went against me.



“I was 33 when my England career finished, 104 Test matches. I should have played 150-160 Tests and got 12,000-13,000 runs. That’s what I should have got,” he continued.

How IPL saved and ruined his cricket career

Pietersen has always been vocal about how IPL saved his cricket career. Referring to his association with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), for whom he made his IPL debut in 2009, KP revealed how batting giant Rahul Dravid helped him revive his fading career after he began struggling against spin. Although that one email from The Wall turned KP into a batting beast, especially against the spinning ball, Pietersen reveals how the same league became a reason for his exit from the England side, eventually ending his cricket career.

