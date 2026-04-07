/Trump warns Iran ‘whole civilisation will die tonight’; Pezeshkian says 14 million ready to sacrifice

US President Donald Trump issued renewed threats against Iran on Tuesday, warning that "a whole civilisation will die" if the country does not comply with his ultimatum to accept US demands. "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "WHO KNOWS?"

Trump left the door open for a last-hour agreement in his post while claiming that the US has achieved total regime change in Iran.

"Now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight," he wrote.

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Trump did not elaborate, but has previously stated that the US military could bomb Iran's bridges, power plants, and other civilian infrastructure back to the "stone age."

On Monday, Trump reiterated his threats, saying the US has a plan to destroy Iran's infrastructure if a ceasefire is not reached. "We have a plan where every bridge, every power plant in Iran will be out of business, complete demolition by 8 PM ET," he said, adding that he does not want to proceed, noting it could take Iran "100 years to rebuild."

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed to sacrifice himself for the country and said Iranians are prepared to defend it. "Over 14 million proud Iranians have, up to this moment, declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives in defence of Iran. I, too, have been, am, and will be a sacrificer for Iran," he wrote on X.

Iran's Deputy Sports Minister, Alireza Rahimi, separately called on the nation's athletes and artists to form "human chains" around power plants — a symbolic and physical attempt to deter potential airstrikes. In a video message, he invited youth, athletes, artists, students, and faculty to gather near power plants on Tuesday at 2 PM local time. "These are our wealth and belongings," he said.

The call for human shields comes in response to Trump's "8:00 PM deadline" (Washington time, Tuesday night) for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump warned that failure to comply would result in a simultaneous, massive bombing campaign targeting "each and every one" of Iran's electric generating plants and bridges, with the goal of leaving these facilities "burning, exploding, and never to be used again" within a four-hour window.

During a White House press briefing, Trump said, "The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)