India’s EV sales jump 24.6% in FY26 as oil prices climb amid West Asia crisis

India's electric vehicle sales have jumped to 24.6 per cent in FY26, around 24.52 lakh units. The total EV retail sales include two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, according to retail data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).



The jump in EV adoption followed at a time when crude prices are floating around USD 100/barrel amid the West Asia war, as India remains highly dependent on importing crude oil from the Gulf region, accounting for nearly 88 per cent to meet its requirements. This makes New Delhi make a sustained shift toward electric mobility strategically as it play significant role for India's energy security, especially when oil markets are disrupted amid the West Asia crisis.

Sales of electric two-wheeler & three-wheelers

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According to FADA retail data, electric two-wheeler sales reached 14,01,818 units in FY26, marking a 21.81 per cent increase from 11,50,790 units in FY25. This pushed EV penetration in the segment up to 6.5 per cent, compared to 6.1 per cent the previous year. Electric three-wheelers maintained their dominance, with sales rising 18.87 per cent to 8,30,819 units from 6,98,914 units in FY25. Their market share grew to 60.9 per cent from 57.2 per cent, meaning six out of every ten units sold were electric.