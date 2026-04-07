/'Akshay Patra of power': How new advanced atomic reactor is key to India’s 1,000-year energy plan

The true prize of Kalpakkam, however, is Thorium. India holds nearly 25 per cent of the world’s thorium reserves, primarily in the monazite sands of Kerala and Odisha. Thorium is roughly three to four times more abundant than uranium and far more energy-dense; one tonne of thorium can produce as much energy as 200 tonnes of uranium. The first two stages, which consist of natural uranium-fueled heavy water reactors and plutonium-fueled fast breeder reactors, are likely to produce sufficient fissile material from the limited uranium resources of India in order to utilise its vast thorium reserves in the third stage of thermal breeder reactors. By using a thorium "blanket" around the core, the reactor transmutes thorium into Uranium-233, the fuel needed for future reactors. Experts suggest that once India masters this thorium cycle, it could support nearly 500 GW of electricity for over 400 years, potentially powering the nation for a millennium.