/Two killed after US-Israeli attack on rail bridge in central Iranian city

Two people lost their lives after a US-Israeli launched an attack on a rail bridge in the central Iranian city of Kashan, a regional official told state media on Tuesday. "A few minutes ago, the American-Zionist aggressor attacked the Yahya Abad railway bridge in Kashan city," a senior regional security official in Isfahan province, Akbar Salehi, was quoted as saying by Iran's IRNA news agency.
"Two people were martyred, and three others were injured in this attack," he added. Following the attack, the key highway in northern Iran has been, according to the regional authorities.