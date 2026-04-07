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Two killed after US-Israeli attack on rail bridge in central Iranian city

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 17:04 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 17:04 IST
Two killed after US-Israeli attack on rail bridge in central Iranian city

Representative image. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The US-Israeli strike hit a railway bridge in Kashan, central Iran, killing two people and injuring three, according to local officials. The attack targeted key infrastructure, disrupting transport routes and escalating tensions, with authorities condemning it as an act of aggression.

Two people lost their lives after a US-Israeli launched an attack on a rail bridge in the central Iranian city of Kashan, a regional official told state media on Tuesday. "A few minutes ago, the American-Zionist aggressor attacked the Yahya Abad railway bridge in Kashan city," a senior regional security official in Isfahan province, Akbar Salehi, was quoted as saying by Iran's IRNA news agency.

"Two people were martyred, and three others were injured in this attack," he added. Following the attack, the key highway in northern Iran has been, according to the regional authorities.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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