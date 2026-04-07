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Iran's strategically important Kharg island targeted: Local media

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 17:02 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 17:11 IST
Iran's strategically important Kharg island targeted: Local media

Iran's strategically important Kharg island targeted: Local media Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

Iran's Kharg Island targeted: Crude oil prices fluctuate as 90% of Iran’s exports are at risk.

Amid the ongoing US-Israel strikes against Iran, the strategically important Kharg Island has been targeted, as per local media. The situation at Kharg Island has escalated into a pivotal moment for global energy security. As of April 7, 2026, reports from Iranian media outlet Mehr News indicate that the island—often called Tehran’s "crown jewel"—has been hit by multiple strikes. This follows a high-stakes military campaign, Operation Epic Fury, and comes just hours before a critical deadline set by the Trump administration regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

(This is a developing story.)

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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