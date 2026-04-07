/Iran's strategically important Kharg island targeted: Local media

Amid the ongoing US-Israel strikes against Iran, the strategically important Kharg Island has been targeted, as per local media. The situation at Kharg Island has escalated into a pivotal moment for global energy security. As of April 7, 2026, reports from Iranian media outlet Mehr News indicate that the island—often called Tehran’s "crown jewel"—has been hit by multiple strikes. This follows a high-stakes military campaign, Operation Epic Fury, and comes just hours before a critical deadline set by the Trump administration regarding the Strait of Hormuz.